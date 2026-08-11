New Dragon Ball Super Anime Disappoints With Surprise Release Update

Dragon Ball Super is now in the works on coming back with a brand new anime for the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, and an unfortunate update from Toei Animation teases that it’s going to be a much longer wait for fans are hoping for. Dragon Ball Super is on the cusp of a much bigger franchise as it’s coming our way later this Fall with a new remake anime series offering an enhanced version of the Battle of Gods arc. But the bigger anime release is scheduled to hit sometime beyond this.

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Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has been announced as a brand new anime adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the Dragon Ball Super manga, which is one of two arcs exclusive to the manga that have yet to get an official anime adaptation of their own. But it has yet to reveal a release window as of this time. And a new unfortunate update from Toei Animation’s latest financial report does not confirm a potential 2027 launch for the anime either so far. Which means that fans might be waiting until at least 2028 for this new anime.

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol Anime Might Not Release Until 2028

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In Toei Animation’s latest financial report, they reveal their slate of new projects still to come in 2026 and 2027. Unfortunately it also reveals that Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol is still being listed as “TBA” outside of the projects planned for 2026 and 2027. This doesn’t immediately mean that the anime couldn’t release sometime in 2027, but it’s not a great sign for those eagerly waiting for its comeback. With no release window still yet to be confirmed for the anime’s future, we could be waiting until 2028 at the earliest.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is an official new remake anime series kicking off later this Fall, and is going to adapt both the Battle of Gods and Resurrection F arcs from the original Dragon Ball Super TV anime series. The hope is that this brand new anime kicks off sometime after the remake ends its own run, but it’s not clear just how long this remake is going to run for either. If it has enough episodes to get through to 2027, we could be looking at a 2028 launch for the brand new arc to hit.

When Is Dragon Ball Super’s New Anime Actually Coming Out?

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If we’re lucky and everything remains smooth sailing for the Dragon Ball Super anime franchise in the near future, the best case scenario would be a Summer or Fall 2027 launch for The Galactic Patrol premiere. This would give the remake enough time to work through as many arcs as it can, and potentially then take a break before a return from the franchise in full later. If not, then we’re looking at a Winter through Summer 2028 potential window for the series. At worst, Fall 2028. But either way, that’s still a tough wait after all this time.

It’s going to be worth it either way as the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc introduces the deadly Planet Eater Moro and sees lots more of Ultra Instinct Goku in action. This is likely the first of the two arcs that we’re going to see hit the anime in the future, and one step closer to bringing us towards Frieza’s big return too. There’s also a hope that if the anime catches up to the manga release then the manga will return for a new arc after its two year hiatus too. It’s a lot to wait for, but it’s going to be a big deal.