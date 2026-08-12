Crunchyroll Just Launched New Manga for its Biggest Summer Anime Hits With New Update

The Summer 2026 anime season commenced in July last month with one of the most exciting lineups ever. Like every season, Crunchyroll is streaming dozens of new anime series that are part of the season’s lineup. However, along with streaming anime series and films, Crunchyroll also has a manga platform that adds new entries every month. Launched in 2017, Crunchyroll initially began as a streaming hub for fans across the globe. It didn’t take long for the website to become the largest platform for anime fans with a plethora of anime series and films that can’t be found elsewhere. Following the massive success of the streaming service, Crunchyroll launched a manga platform for fans in the US and Canada in October last year.

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The platform is still fairly new, so it keeps adding some of the major titles each month, including those from major publishers such as Shueisha, Kodansha, and more. The subscription is available as an add-on to existing tiers and is included at no extra cost for Ultimate Fan subscribers. The official website of Crunchyroll revealed a new catalog added to the platform on August 10th, 2026, which includes a variety of titles, including Summer 2026’s biggest hit, Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You.

Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You Is Available on Crunchyroll Manga

Image Courtesy of Asahi Production

Although the anime officially premiered in July, it also released 12 mini-episodes in June to hype up the release. The mini-episodes were simply the first six episodes of the anime split into smaller segments, and they caused quite a lot of buzz thanks to the unique strategy. The anime debuted with a perfect 5-star rating on Crunchyroll even before its official premiere, and the rating has fallen to 4.9, which is still exceptional.

Additionally, the anime’s success is positively influencing the manga sales since it was one of the best-selling series in July this year. Following the series’ success, fans can also read the chapters officially on Crunchyroll Manga, along with dozens of titles available on the platform.

Crunchyroll Manga Adds More Titles in August Catalog

Image Courtesy of Studio CloverWorks

All the new titles for this month added to the platform are listed below:

Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

At Summer’s End

Demon Lord Exchange!!

Don’t Blush, Sekime-san!

East, Into The Night

KoLD8: King of the Living Dead

LAND LOCK

Magical Girl Tsubame: I Will (Not) Save The World!

Nano Hazard

Rugby Rumble

Raius: Master Swordsman Reborn

Bocchi the Rock!

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman

Prison School

Tougen Anki

The platform expands its manga library with 14 new titles, including some of the most underrated series ever. While Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You is the most trending title on the list, the lineup also includes acclaimed series such as Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun and Bocchi the Rock! Most of the other titles are rather underrated, especially Nano Hazard and Demon Lord Exchange!!

Since all these series have already been added to the platform, you can access them directly via the mobile app. Every month, the platform keeps expanding its library with multiple new titles, so don’t forget to check them out.





