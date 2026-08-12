One Piece Just Turned Luffy Into a Chosen One & It Could Be Bad for the Future

One Piece just might have turned Luffy into a true chosen one, and it could ruin how the rest of the series plays out in the future. One of the best elements across nearly 30 years of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece run has been the fact that Luffy has entered in a new age of piracy meant to disrupt the world. This has shaken up the world to such an extent that piracy is seen as a way to truly be free in a world that’s buried underneath the control of an overwhelming world government.

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Luffy has been revealed to be an important figure across One Piece‘s world the more that he continues his journey, and that’s become even more notable through the events of the Final Saga. It’s been teased that he’s had connections to the mysterious Joyboy in more than just his abilities, but the newest chapter of One Piece takes this even further by revealing he’s likely a person that Gol D. Roger’s crew has been waiting for. He’s become a chosen one type of figure destined to change the world.

Luffy Is Someone Gol D. Roger Was Waiting For

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One Piece Chapter 1190 continues Luffy’s fight against Imu, and sees Scopper Gaban jump into the fray to save him. It’s here that Scopper emphasizes to Luffy just how much is on his shoulders as someone who wants to be the next King of the Pirates. It’s not just a title, it’s a target on the back of someone who needs to be strong enough to face off against every opponent present and future that would want to come after the title next. But there’s also something much bigger to it that Scopper is only hinting at for now.

As Scopper fights against Imu, he eludes to something that Joyboy has said in the past that Roger’s crew has been waiting to see come to fruition. Scopper realizes that Imu is trying to eliminate Luffy specifically, and that makes him realize that if someone like Imu sees Luffy is a threat then Luffy is the very person they’ve been “waiting for.” With a brief flashback revealing that Roger predicted that someone will be born that could surpass them, it’s piling on the kind of big destiny that’s coming for Luffy.

Why Luffy’s Destiny Might Ruin the Ending

Courtesy of Shueisha

If One Piece reveals that Luffy has been following a destined path essentially set out for him, it’s going to take down all of his accomplishments down a peg. Luffy isn’t a free person just doing what they want and happening to change the world in the process, he’s a potential hero who’s been destined to save this world from its future destruction or something that Joyboy teased many years before. That would kind of take the winds out of the sails of his journey because he’s been following a path. That’s starkly against the Luffy we’ve loved all this time.

Luffy is the embodiment of freedom, and to tie him into some kind of world changing destiny would be to shackle him down. But the way that One Piece can avoid all of this trouble is to just have Luffy continue to act the way he is. If he just outright ignores any of his destined prophecies and fights for his own freedom, then it could keep him from being a chosen one that others view him as. He’s just doing his own thing. We’ll just have to keep reading and watching to see how it all develops.