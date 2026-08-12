Shonen Jump Seems Ready to Cancel Its Next Major 2026 Series

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine seems ready to cancel its next major series this year as one manga is speeding through what seems to be its final chapter as it nears the 30th chapter mark. It’s been a much better year overall for Shonen Jump when compared to last year. Around this time in 2025, there were far more cancellations than there have been in 2026. At this point, there have been more longer running hits that have come to their respective ends rather than new series being cut short instead.

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There have been ten major series that have come to an end with Shonen Jump this year so far, but only six out of those ten have been short term cancellations of series that weren’t hitting a high mark with fans. Some of those cancellations had come very early on into their respective runs, and unfortunately all signs are now pointing towards Kento Amemiya’s Kinato’s Magic seemingly getting cancelled next as it blasts through what is likely going to be its final arc.

Kinato’s Magic Seems Ready for Cancellation Before Chapter 30

Courtesy of Shueisha

When a Shonen Jump series is cancelled early into its run, there are a few signs that fans have gotten used to seeing before it happens. Not only does it seem to be doing poorly in terms of overall manga volume sales in Japan (which has unfortunately been the case with Kinato’s Magic thus far), but then its story starts speeding through what seem to be massive developments with each new chapter. That’s starting to happen with Kinato’s Magic following the end of a major training arc. It threw Kinato right into the mix of a magic battle against a huge villain group.

Beginning with Chapter 25, mysterious individuals attacked the kingdom with the intention of killing the princess. It was then explained in Chapter 26 that they are from the Order of Apocalypse, which is a group that raised orphan children that were forced into experiments and meant to assassinate big targets around the world. Then with the latest chapter, Kinato has already defeated the key attacker of this group in a huge fight that saw him break through her trauma and seemingly resolve her issues. It’s all happening just far too quickly for this to not point towards an impending cancellation.

Is Kinato’s Magic Going to Be Cancelled?

Courtesy of Shueisha

It’s really a shame that Kinato’s Magic is speeding towards its events to wrap up its story before a likely cancellation as this is Kento Amemiya’s second major attempt at trying to find success with Shonen Jump magazine. It made its debut earlier this year, and comes two years after the cancellation of Amemiya’s prior work, Shadow Eliminators. That first project was cancelled after only 19 chapters, so this one has gone on for much longer. But 30 chapters and only a few months of serialization is still far from what could be considered a success with Shonen Jump.

Kinato’s Magic seemed to start out on such a strong foot. It offered a magical vibe that wasn’t seen in anything else. While it does have its cheesecake in how much fan service is in each of the chapters, that’s also not something that’s seen in many of the other current series. But for one reason or another it just isn’t getting its support of fans in Japan, and whether worldwide fans like it or not, their sales and support is what ultimately will decide whether or not a series can continue. But with each cancellation comes something new to replace it, and that’s always exciting.