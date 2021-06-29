The Seven Deadly Sins Finale Explores Meliodas and Elizabeth's Future

✖

The Seven Deadly Sins has dealt with some wild story arcs in its time, but the show has finally come to an end. Netflix brought the show's final season to U.S. audiences this week, and loyal fans have binged the series already. Of course, that means questions about our heroes have finally been answered, and that includes what awaits our favorite couple.

After all, season five of The Seven Deadly Sins does focus plenty on Meliodas, so that means Elizabeth is featured heavily as well. By the season's end, fans are left wondering how the time-crossed lovers will fair, and it seems like they do well. After all, they do have a kid in the anime's epilogue.

And yes, you did read that right. Meliodas and Elizabeth end up having a kid with one another. The show's epilogue skips ahead to ten years in the future, and the heroes have a kid named Tristan by that point.

This son of Meliodas and Elizabeth is so bizarre. 😅 pic.twitter.com/PV7jZmtUZU — MHA NEWS🇧🇷♂ (@animenews_news) June 24, 2021

For those who do not know, this is all canon to the manga. When The Seven Deadly Sins ended its print run, Tristan was introduced just as he is in season five. The white-haired boy is the perfect mix of his parents, and he has his dad's sense of justice. Now, it seems like Tristan is set on becoming part of the Seven Deadly Sins, so he has a lot to live up to. But of course, he must balance his desire to train with his princely duties.

If you have yet to check out The Seven Deadly Sins in full, the show can be found exclusively on Netflix. Seasons one through five are available both subbed and dubbed. You can find the show's Amazon synopsis below for more info:

"In a troubled kingdom plagued with corrupted knights, the only salvation will come from sin. From the studio behind Fairy Tail comes a brand-new action-adventure that proves there’s more than one side to a story.

When Holy Knights arrest her father and sisters, Princess Elizabeth seeks out a group of legendary warriors known as the Seven Deadly Sins. Once revered, the Sins betrayed the kingdom and became fearsome fugitives that no man is willing to face—a far cry from the heroes this princess needs.

Finding the Sins is no easy task, and Elizabeth's journey takes her to a small tavern where she collapses in front of a short, unassuming man and his talking pig. Helpful, albeit perverted, the barkeep reveals that he's actually Meliodas, the Dragon Sin of Wrath—captain of the Seven Deadly Sins! Agreeing to help her, the two travel the countryside in search of his companions. But their journey pits them against dangerous creatures and the treacherous, power-hungry Holy Knights who plan on eliminating the Sins for good."

What do you think about the The Seven Deadly Sins' big finale? Did you expect this romance to last until the end?