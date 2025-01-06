The Simpsons Showrunner Teases How the Series Finale Will Surprise Fans

The Simpsons will be coming to an end, and one of the minds behind it all teased how the final episode is really going to take fans by surprise by not feeling like an ending at all. The Simpsons is now in the midst of Season 36 of the animated series, and even recently celebrated its 35th anniversary of the original premiere broadcast last year. Although it’s been running for such a long time, there’s going to be a point where The Simpsons will end and it’s just a matter of waiting to see when and how that ending actually comes to pass.

But when The Simpsons actually does come to an end, The Simpsons executive producer and showrunner Matt Selman revealed in an interview with the New York Post that he wants the ending to not really feel like a grand finale at all. Because ending a series like this one is an “impossible” task to take on, Selman believes that the final episode will just be a “regular episode,” and one that the team will just decide is the final one after it’s been done.

20th Television Animation

When Will The Simpsons End?

When asked about the “series finale” stunt that kicked off The Simpsons Season 36 last year, Selman explained that the idea came about when the team was discussing how impossible a real series finale for the show would be, “The discussion that it would be so hard to do a last episode is what led to the fake series finale. That it’s sort of an impossible thing.” That length is built into the show too, “The show isn’t meant to end,” Selman continued. “To do a sappy crappo series finale, like most other shows do, would be so lame. So we just did one that was like over the top.”

In explaining the kind of series finale he’d like to see for The Simpsons, Selman revealed that he doesn’t want to really see anything grand, “The characters in this crazy show don’t age … I think later we’ll just pick an episode and say that was the last one. No self-aware stuff. Or, one self-aware joke.” Further explaining that he’d just want “a really good story about the family,” and this definitely will take fans of the long running series by surprise as when the show ends, The Simpsons will just end.

20th Television Animation

Why This Will Be a Perfect Series Finale

As Selman states, The Simpsons isn’t really built with a timeline in mind. Although there are serialized elements that can continue from episode to episode, it’s a show that resets itself by the end of every episode. It’s an animated sitcom where the characters have been frozen in their respective ages for these past 35 years, so it would be odd for those behind it all to even acknowledge and end. As demonstrated by the Season 36 premiere, The Simpsons would have an odd feeling shift if the characters starting to actually grow and completely change.

The perfect ending for The Simpsons would just be an ending. It would just happen to be the final episode of the series. As the actors behind the series move on, and things behind the scenes begin to change, it’s really only a matter of time before The Simpsons ends one day too. And it’s likely just going to end on a small story about the family that just will feel like a grand finale to those watching. But for The Simpsons themselves, it’s just going to be another day in their lives.

