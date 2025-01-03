Disney is Making a Big Mistake With The Simpsons

The Simpsons isn’t looking to end it’s exceptionally long run any time soon, with the long-running animated series currently in its thirty-sixth season. With the thirty-seventh season already confirmed, the idea that Springfield might net forty season at the end of the day isn’t out of the question. While Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie’s ages might not change, Disney and Fox are changing something big about the series in 2025 and unfortunately, the upcoming change might be a mistake for The Simpsons. Luckily, we’ve come with receipts as to why this future change is a “no-no” when looking at the history of the longest running North American animated series.

The Simpsons has been going through some big changes as of late, with one of the biggest being the departure of voice actor Pamela Hayden from the cast. After spending over three decades bringing to life the likes of Milhouse, Jimbo Jones, and Rod and Todd Flanders, Hayden is retiring from the business. Luckily, the show has confirmed that a new voice actor will step into these roles. For 2025, The Simpsons revealed that it will be changing its schedule, switching from Sunday nights to Wednesday nights starting this February. Considering the long-tradition that Springfield has on Sundays, changing this fact so late in the game feels wrong.

The Simpsons’ Long-Running Sunday Tradition

Sometimes, animation fans can forget just how long The Simpsons has been going for. When the series first debuted, it would air on Sunday nights, but would switch to Thursday nights to compete with The Cosby Show. Sustaining its ratings during this time after a rocky start, Springfield’s finest would return to Sundays during its sixth season where it would once again air at 8PM Eastern. The Simpsons has remained a Sunday night staple since this initial move in 1994, meaning it has remained in this timeslot for over three decades.

For quite some time, many viewers have wondered when The Simpsons will end, with some arguing that the series has run its course while others wanting nothing more than to see Springfield remain a part of the television landscape forever. Moving The Simpsons from Sunday nights to Wednesday nights feels like breaking the long-running tradition and potentially doing more harm than good to the lengthy series. While Family Guy will be taking over for Springfield in The Simpsons’ original timeslot, this passing of the torch might have worked better when Homer, Marge, Maggie, Lisa, and Bart gave their final farewell to television.

The Series Finale That Wasn’t

While fans debate to this day when The Simpsons will end, the series recently presented what might be a perfect way for the franchise to finally take a bow. In its season thirty-six premiere, Conan O’Brien helped to spin a yarn that imagined what a series finale would look like. In the story, everything is changing for Springfield as Bart also celebrates his eleventh birthday. While not actually the grand finale for the show, the premiere episode was one that hit all the right marks in poking fun at Springfield’s conclusion.

Ultimately, it has yet to be seen whether the upcoming timeslot change will affect The Simpsons’ ratings but the impact that Springfield has had on the entertainment world can never be denied.

Want to see what future developments arrive in the future for Spingfield's top family?