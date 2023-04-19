The Simpsons Fan Uncovers Lost Joke After 30+ Years in Viral Video: Watch

The Simpsons is one of the longest running animated sitcoms of all time, and some of the jokes are so densely packed that fans needed to watch the episodes over and over again just to make sure ever gag was discovered. But one The Simpsons fan has gone viral for going beyond the extra mile to uncover a lost joke in the series that had been hidden for over 30 years from its initial broadcast! The Simpsons' early seasons reward video tape culture in such a way that fans often paused or rewound moments to see what could have gone on in the background.

It wasn't just the background gags that The Simpsons fans might have needed to go through to actually witness, but even some of the jokes hidden in the dialogue. In particular, @ewzzy has gone viral with fans on Twitter for actually using their audio engineering experience to figure out what Marge was saying during the Season 3 episode, "The Otto Show," in which Homer could not hear her due to the fact he had developed tinnitus thanks to all of the concerts he's attended. Check it out:

What Is The Simpsons' Lost Joke?

The Simpsons Season 3 Episode 22 is titled "The Otto Show," and first broadcast with the Fox Network on April 23, 1992. This episode saw Otto eventually move in with the Simpson family, but kicked off with Homer decided to take Bart and Milhouse to a Spinal Tap concert. It's here that Marge worries that the band would play too loud, but Homer argues he was never hurt by them despite all of the heavy metal concerts he's been to. The joke then is his tinnitus has become so apparent that he can't even hear what she was saying.

As revealed through @ewzzy's efforts, however, it's finally revealed that Marge was actually telling Homer, "Well alright...but make sure they don't pick up any of the band's attitude toward women, liquor, religion, politics, really anything." It's a subtle Marge jab much like many of Marge's best written jokes throughout the series, and hilariously Homer's response to her still works as if he did hear her in the first place.

