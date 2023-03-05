The Simpsons: Hit and Run Developer Wants a Remake

One of the developers of The Simpsons: Hit and Run wants a remake of the game. The Simpsons: Hit and Run is one of the most beloved PS2-era games out there. The early 2000s had no shortage of great licensed games from awesome James Bond shooters, open-world Spider-Man games, and so many more, but one really made a big impact and it came from an otherwise fairly unlikely franchise. The Simpsons: Hit and Run took all of the good bits and pieces of a series like Grand Theft Auto and placed it all in the iconic fictional town of Springfield with our favorite yellow family. You played as all of the Simpsons and went on whacky adventures around town in absurd, but iconic vehicles and outfits from the series. You could get into police chases, kick people over, ramp off of things, and so much more. It was a blast.

Now, 20 years later, fans want it to come back. With publishers bringing back all kinds of games, both big and small, from our past, the time is likelier than ever for this remake. Fans have even taken it upon themselves to make it happen via fan remakes. However, now a developer on the game is calling for it to happen. In an interview with GamesRadar, The Simpsons: Hit and Run lead game designer Joe McGinn responded to the demands for a remake of the game: "I would love to see it."

Unfortunately, McGinn has no actual insight into such a project, if it is happening. Pretty much everyone involved with the original game is elsewhere as many of the teams shut down years after The Simpsons: Hit and Run. Disney now owns the rights to The Simpsons and seems to be fairly open to allowing the right people take on their big IP, but The Simpsons has laid dormant in gaming for quite a while. Will it ever return? We can only hope!

