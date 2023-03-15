The Simpsons to Bring Back Surprise Season 1 Character in Next Episode

It looks like The Simpsons is bringing back a surprise character from Season 1 of the series in the next episode of Season 34! The last few seasons of The Simpsons have seen the long running animated sitcom experiment with a number of things that have not been seen in the franchise before. Not only has the series shaken up the format of some of their episodes, but they have also been telling new stories with some of the characters who have been on the sidelines for quite a long time. Now it seems like one surprise character is coming back for another round.

The Simpsons' characters are no stranger to sticking around long after their debut in various crowd shots and other extra moments showing off Springfield's citizens, but this return is likely going to be a surprise for longtime fans especially. The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean took to Twitter to tease the next episode in Season 34 (which airs on Sunday, March 19th on FOX), and announced that Jacques would be returning in the episode titled "Pin Gal" as Marge needs some bowling help.

Who Is Coming Back In The Simpsons Season 34?

As Jean teased The Simpsons fans on Twitter, "Don't nap on new episode Sunday. Pin Gal with the return of Jacques!," and confirmed in a response to another inquiry that Albert Brooks is indeed going to reprise his role as Jacques. First seen in The Simpsons Season 1 Episode 9 "Life on the Fast Lane," Jacques was Marge's bowling instructor (when Marge starts bowling after Homer carelessly buys her a bowling ball as a gift) who ends up making a pass at her. It was the last time he spoke in the series until now.

What is also notable about Jacques' return to The Simpsons with Season 34 is that it will be the first time he will reprising one of the roles he's had over the course of the years. Albert Brooks has appeared in nine different episodes as different characters, and was notably the antagonist of The Simpsons Movie as well. But Brooks has yet to revisit a character until now. As for what to expect from "Pin Gal," the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "A mysterious figure from Marge's past returns to coach her for a bowling tournament."

What are you hoping to see from The Simpsons bringing back one of Albert Brooks' past characters? Which of Brooks' characters would you want to see again? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!