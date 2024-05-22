The Simpsons Exec is "Confident" in the Series' Future

The Simpsons recently wrapped up Season 35 of the series with Fox, and one of the showrunners behind it all is confident that the long running sitcom won't be ending any time soon! The Simpsons is one of the pillars of Fox's broadcast, and has been for the last few decades. As the series reached its massive 35th season milestone this past year, fans were starting to wonder if the end could possibly be near. But with The Simpsons already working on Season 36, and likely going to continue further beyond that, one of the showrunners behind it all thinks it has "infinite" potential.

Speaking with Cartoon Base ahead of Season 35's finale, The Simpsons co-showrunner Matt Selman was asked whether or not it was possible that the animated series could reach 1,000 episodes now that it has crossed over the 800 episode mark with Season 35. As Selman noted, any attempts to predict the end of the series have been entirely wrong, "If history has been any indication, all attempts to 'predict' the end of The Simpsons have been way off. So just to be safe, I'll confidently say that The Simpsons will someday reach an infinite number of episodes."

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

Will The Simpsons End Anytime Soon?

This 1,000 episodes mark falls in line with comments from the other showrunner behind the series, Al Jean, who also noted that he was confident that the series could reach this notable milestone, "With the help of our animators, we had a full slate of shows this year, which looked terrific," Jean stated. "We did have to just take a break for four months because of the strike, which I'm glad we did, that was what we should have done. But I think the show is in fantastic shape. I'm biased, but I think that the current episodes are, whether I work on one, a lot or not, are great. And I think that the future is bright, it's gonna go to 800, and I hope 1000."

via Cartoon Base