The Simpsons are going to 800. Fox announced on Wednesday its fall premiere dates, including The Simpsons season 36, which will take the animated comedy — already TV’s longest-running primetime scripted series ever — to the 800-episode mark. The already-renewed new animated comedy Universal Basic Guys will kick off Fox’s fall season Sunday, Sept. 8th, immediately following the FOX NFL doubleheader (8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT), before moving to its time-period premiere as part ofthe 2024 Animation Domination lineup alongside all-new seasons of The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Krapopolis.

First up is The Simpsons season 36 premiere, “Bart’s Birthday,” at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Universal Basic Guys (8:30 p.m. ET/PT), the Bob’s Burgers season 15 premiere (9:00 p.m. ET/PT), and the Krapopolis season 2 premiere (9:30 p.m. ET/PT).

“With the help of our animators, we had a full slate of shows this year,which looked terrific,” Simpsons co-showrunner Al Jean said in a recent interview. “We did have to just take a breakfor four months because of the strike, which I’m glad we did, that waswhat we should have done. But I think the show is in fantastic shape.I’m biased, but I think that the current episodes are, whether I work onone, a lot or not, are great. And I think that the future is bright,it’s gonna go to 800, and I hope 1000.”

Below, see the 2024 Animation Domination lineup, followed by the full Fox fall 2024 premiere dates schedule.

The Simpsons Season 36



In The Simpsons Season 36premiere, Bart celebrates the most shocking birthday party of his entirelife–one that might just change everyone in Springfield forever.Season 36 also brings two terrifying Halloween episodes! In “Treehouseof Horror XXXV,” giant monsters created by political rage threaten totear the town apart, a Victorian Mr. Burns is jump-scared onThanksgiving by the ghosts of his abused workers, and Homer bonds with apair of extra-terrestrial jeans in an unforgettable stop-motionadventure that can only be called… Denim.In the bonus fright-fest,”Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes,” atattooed man at a mysterious night circus transports Lisa into threestrange stories from the innocent 1950s, the chilling retro-present, anda brutalist future where prestige TV rules the world. The SimpsonsSeason 36 is exploding with amazing stories!Grampa reveals his secretpast as a 1980s-era private detective, The Simpsons encounter death onvacation at a high-end resort in “Yellow Lotus,” and Lisa has a blazingmisadventure in the dark world of Capital City’s downtown art scene

Universal Basic Guys Season 1

Universal Basic Guys makes its time-period premiere as part ofthe Animation Domination line-up.This season, Mark and Hank try toreconnect with their primal roots by purchasing an automaticheat-seeking crossbow to hunt deer; Mark buys a championship footballring on eBay and leverages it to get special treatment from his hometownteam; and Mark wants to get Tammy a fancy exotic animal for theiranniversary but can only afford a former laboratory chimpanzee, whopromptly rips off his face.

Bob’s Burgers Season 15



Emmy Award-winning Bob’s Burgers returns for its 15th season. Theseries centers on the working-class Belcher family — parents Bob andLinda and their three children, Tina, Gene, and Louise — who run aseaside New Jersey hamburger restaurant and their adventures interactingwith the eccentric members of their community. This season, Bob mustface his fears and join Louise in a father-daughter boogie boardingcompetition; Tina becomes the columnist for the anonymous “Ask an EighthGrader” advice column; and when the Belchers’ landlord, Mr. Fischoeder,offers them two months free rent in exchange for catering an importantreception at his house, the family must do everything they can to ensurethe event goes perfectly.

Krapopolis Season 2

Krapopolis, the animated comedy from Emmy Award-winner, creator,and executive producer Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) is set inmythical ancient Greece, and tells the story of a dysfunctional familyof humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s firstcities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in theprocess. In the upcoming season, the city is overrun with debauchery asthe annual Ice Week festival comes to Krapopolis; Deliria and Shlub wantto prove to Tytannis that they understand the value of human life butkeep accidentally killing the servants; and in order to get Krapopolison the newly-invented map, Tyrannis enlists Hippocampus to open thecity’s first restaurant.

Fox Fall 2024 Premiere Dates: Full Schedule



Sunday, Sept. 8 (Immediately Following FOX NFL Doubleheader):

8:00-8:30 PMUniversal Basic Guys (Series Premiere, Live in all time zones)

8:30-9:00 PMBob’s Burgers (All-New Episode, Live in all time zones)

9:00-10:00 PMThe Great North (All New Episodes)

Sunday, Sept. 15

8:00-8:30 PMUniversal Basic Guys (All-New Episode)

8:30-9:00 PMBob’s Burgers (All-New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PMThe Great North (All New Episodes)

Sunday, Sept. 22 (Immediately Following FOX NFL Doubleheader):

8:00-9:00 PMRescue: HI-Surf(Series Premiere, live in all time zones)

9:00-9:30 PMUniversal Basic Guys (All-New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PMBob’s Burgers (All-New Episode)

Monday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:00 PM9-1-1: Lonestar (Season 5 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PMRescue: HI-Surf (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:30 PMMurder in a Small Town (Special 90-minute Series Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:00 PMThe Masked Singer (Season 12 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PMThe Floor (Season 2 Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 26

8:00-9:00 PMHell’s Kitchen (Season 23 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PMCrime Scene Kitchen (Season 3 Premiere)

Fridays, beginning Sept. 13

8:00 PM-CC ET/5:00 PM-CC PTFOX College Football Friday/FOX College Hoops/FOX UFL

Saturdays (ONGOING)

7:00-10:30 PMFox Sports Saturday

Sunday, Sept. 29

8:00-8:30 PMThe Simpsons (Season 36 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PMUniversal Basic Guys(Time Period Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PMBob’s Burgers (Season 15 Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PMKrapopolis (Season 2 Premiere)

Tuesday, Oct.1

8:00-9:00 PMAccused (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PMMurder in a Small Town (Time Period Premiere)