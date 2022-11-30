The Super Mario Bros. Movie Cast Nabs Several My Hero Academia Stars

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is gearing up for its release around the world next Spring, and to help celebrate has revealed the first members of the Japanese dub cast that includes some big stars from My Hero Academia, Death Note, and more! After first showing off the new take on the Super Mario Bros. franchise earlier this year, Nintendo revealed a much fuller look at the upcoming movie that showed off some of the final pieces of the puzzle. For many fans in Japan, it was their first taste at the cast for the new movie on top of it.

While the English voice cast includes some major stars such as Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Sth Rogen, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key and many more, it turns out the Japanese dub cast includes some major heavy hitters of its own. Stars from major anime franchises such as My Hero Academia, Yu-Gi-Oh, One Piece, Bungo Stray Dogs, Death Note, and more have been confirmed thus far, and you can check out the Japanese dubbed trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie below:

Who's in the Cast for The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Japanese Dub?

The Japanese dub cast for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is packed with favorites already with the likes of Mamoru Miyano (Light Yagami in Death Note, Osamu Dazai in Bungo Stray Dogs) as Mario, Arisa Shida (Amanda O'Neill in Little Witch Academia) as Princess Peach, Tasuku Hatanaka (Denki Kaminari in My Hero Academia, Yuma Tsukumo in Yu-Gi-Oh Zexal) as Luigi, Kenta Miyake (All Might in My Hero Academia, Scar in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) as Bowser, and Tomokazu Seki (Rob Lucci in One Piece, Domon Kasshu in G Gundam) as Toad.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be hitting theaters in North America beginning on April 17, 2023, and will be making its way through Japan beginning on April 28th. Notably this is just the core cast of the main five characters, but likely as we get closer to its full worldwide release and get to see more of the film, we will likely find out the final members of the voice cast for previously confirmed characters such as Donkey Kong and more Mushroom Kingdom favorites.

What's your first impression of the Japanese dub for The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!