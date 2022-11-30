New Super Mario Bros. Movie TV Clip Released

Yesterday, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment released the second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Readers that missed it can find it at the top of this page, but now another new clip has been released! This one appears to be part of a TV commercial, and it features Mario and Toad exploring the Mushroom Kingdom through a series of Warp Pipes. Being a newcomer to this world, Mario is clearly confused, and we can see him immediately getting lost as he tries to navigate them! It's a fun clip, and it gives viewers a chance to hear more of Chris Pratt's take on the character.

The new TV clip was shared on Twitter by @Misterduby and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

We got a THIRD trailer for the Mario Movie here!



Here we can here a bit more of Mario talking pic.twitter.com/KVbwrbPAYA — Mr. Duby (@misterduby) November 30, 2022

While Chris Pratt's casting as Mario immediately proved controversial, it seems the actor is starting to win over a lot of Nintendo fans! Replies to the Tweet above are filled with people voicing their approval for this take on the company's mustachioed mascot, with many noting that it works for the movie's plot and tone. There are still a lot of fans that are planning to wait to see how Pratt's voice sounds in the finished film, but clearly public opinion has started to shift!

In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Mario and Luigi are new to the Mushroom Kingdom. The heroes find themselves aligned with Princess Peach and the Toads as Bowser attempts to steal the Power Stars. In addition to Chris Pratt, the movie will feature the voice talents of Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach), Jack Black (Bowser), Charlie Day (Luigi), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike). Fans of Charles Martinet's take on Mario will be happy to know that he will also be providing a voice in the film, though his role has not been revealed. However, we should know long before the movie releases on April 7th!

