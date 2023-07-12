The Venture Bros. Movie Clip Sets Up Dr. Orpheus' Return

The Venture Bros. is coming back for a grand finale with a new movie hitting Blu-ray and DVD later this month, and Adult Swim and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment have started the countdown to The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart's release with a new clip setting up Dr. Orpheus' role in the movie! The Venture Bros. unfortunately won't be returning for a proper Season 8, but series creators Doc Hammer and Jackson Publick have instead pivoted the story from the season into a new movie serving as the official series finale for the long running animated series overall.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart has dropped a new clip showing off Dr. Orpheus as Dean Venture reaches out to him for help in finding Hank (after Hank decided to go off on his own following the events of Season 7). The clip is a perfect example of the kind of magic that Orpheus adds to the franchise overall, and hopefully he'll be playing a major role in how it all comes to an end. You can check out the special clip for The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart below:

How to Watch The Venture Bros. Movie

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart will be releasing on Digital on July 21, and on Blu-ray on July 25. It will feature a returning cast from the TV series with the likes of James Urbaniak as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch as Hank Venture, Doc Hammer as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch. Additional new and returning cast members are Nina Arianda as Mantilla, Clancy Brown as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman as Snoopy, Hal Lublin as Clayton, Jane Lynch as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons as Ben, and Dana Snyder as The Alchemist.

As for what to expect from The Venture Bros. movie, the synopsis teases it as such, "Doc's latest invention will either bankrupt Team Venture or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them."

