The Venture Bros. Movie Releases New Trailer: Watch

The Venture Bros has become an institution for Cartoon Network, remaining one of the longest running, and most popular, original series on Adult Swim. With the release of season seven in 2018, many originally wondered if the franchise would ever receive a definitive ending. Luckily for those who have stuck with Rusty, Brock, Hank, and Dean, a conclusion is on the way next month via The Venture Bros: Radiant Is The Blood Of The Baboon Heart. Now, a new trailer has arrived online to give fans a closer look at the series finale.

The Venture Bros first premiered in 2003, with the animated series taking the opportunity to craft quite the lore-filled experience. Over the course of seven seasons, Adult Swim fans have witnessed some hilarious parodies of some major pop culture icons. In the latest season, we saw the main characters go through quite a few changes as they decided to pack up shop and move to the city. On top of the Venture family changing locales, the Monarch took on a brand new identity in an effort to remove the competition when it came to his villainy. Sporting the moniker of the Blue Morpho in the latest season, the new trailer shows that the Monarch might be getting an upgrade for his original aesthetic.

The Venture Bros: Movie Trailer

It should come as no surprise that the upcoming Adult Swim property has been rated R, considering the heavy subject matter, blood, and cursing that has become a staple of the series. What might come as a surprise is its release date, with the movie set to arrive next month. Hitting digital home video on July 21st and receiving a physical release on July 25th, the Venture Bros is set to go out with a bang.

Recently, the series finale released a new synopsis, giving fans an idea as to how the Venture Family’s story will come to an end, “Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt Team Venture or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, the Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring the entire world crashing down on them.”

How do you think the Venture Bros will handle its swan song? Will you be sad to say goodbye to Team Venture?