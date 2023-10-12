The Venture Bros. Movie Blu-ray Is Super Cheap Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After 20 years, The Venture Bros. animated series came to an end back in July with a feature film that's curiously dubbed The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is The Blood Of The Baboon Heart. You can check out a sneak peek of the film right here along with a bonus clip in the video above, but if you're looking for answers after the events of Season 7, all will be revealed when you pick up the Blu-ray / Digital home video release that's available here on Amazon and here at Walmart now priced at only $11.39, or 62% off list.

Special features on The Venture Bros. movie Blu-ray include 'Hodgman and Friends' and 'Creator Commentary / Jackson and Doc Answer Fan Questions'. Reviews have been stellar, many calling it a fitting finale for the series even though this isn't the way that creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer wanted to go out.

The last time that Adult Swim fans had the opportunity to see the Venture Bros in action was during season seven, which aired on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim in 2018. In the previous season, the Venture Clan had made their way to the city, encountering some surprising villains, and heroes, as Dean and Hank found themselves growing up. On the villain side of the aisle, The Monarch took on the identity of the "Blue Morpho", pretending to be a crime fighter in an effort to get rid of the competition. The Seventh Season finale had quite a few bombshells to drop, but the biggest involved Hank deciding to vanish into the night, with footage for the upcoming film hinting at Brock searching for Rusty's son.

The Venture Bros. Movie Synopsis



"Doc's latest invention will either bankrupt Team Venture or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them."

In his ComicBook.com review, Nick Valdez called the movie "an emotional finale" that really stuck the landing.

"It's the kind of ending that leaves you wanting more. Not because the film itself was lacking, but because it leaves you with such a warm feeling that you don't want it to ever end. And for those who've watched The Venture Bros. for all this time, it'll likely hit a hundred times harder. "