The Venture Bros Movie Reveals New Cover Art

The Venture Bros has been a part of Adult Swim's roster since it debuted in 2003, garnering seven seasons that have followed Team Venture and their surreal exploits. With the latest season, season seven, coming to an end in 2018, many fans of the series believed that the Venture family might never receive an official finale. Luckily, Warner Bros has revealed that the series finale will be arriving as a film this summer in Venture Bros: Radiant Is The Blood Of The Baboon Heart and the cover art for the movie has found its way online.

The movie has released a new trailer, along with a release date, that dives into the story for the upcoming finale. With the seventh season finale seeing Hank leaving the family, it would appear that the new movie is looking to pick up where the television series left off. Aside from bringing back fan-favorite characters such as Rusty, Dean, Hank, Brock, and the Monarch, the new movie is also set to introduce a mysterious new female character who makes an appearance on the cover art. Touted as having a connection to many of the main characters, many believe that the new figure might in fact be the long-awaited reveal of Hank and Dean's mother. Considering the Venture Bros' mother has never appeared in the television series, it makes sense she might arrive in the series finale.

The Venture Bros Cover

It has yet to be revealed how a "Baboon Heart" plays into the Venture Bros' finale, though the giant primate hand in the poster certainly makes it seem that an ape will be a big part of the finale. Considering the Adult Swim series has been steeped in lore almost as much as it is neck deep in humor, there are many questions that Venture Family fans have been dying to have answered. Hopefully, some of the biggest questions will finally be answered when the Venture Bros movie arrives on digital platforms on July 21st and physical releases on July 25th.

(Photo: Warner Bros)

Here's the latest synopsis for the film that will bring the story of the Venture Bros to a close, "Doc's latest invention will either bankrupt Team Venture or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, the Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring the entire world crashing down on them."