The Venture Bros Reveals HBO Max Premiere

HBO Max has become a go-to stop for streaming, and it seems the platform is about to expand a bit more. Thanks to an update from Adult Swim, fans know HBO Max is ready to bring The Venture Bros. to its catalog. So if you haven't seen the tongue-in-cheek series yet, well - you will get the chance soon enough.

The update went live this week when Adult Swim posted an update about its The Venture Bros. marathon. It was there fans learned the show is having a to-do on cable ahead of its HBO Max debut, so fans will be able to binge the series streaming starting August 13.

As revealed in this promo from Friday, #TheVentureBros is coming to HBO Max on August 13th! pic.twitter.com/yICqaBNLxQ — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) August 9, 2021

As you can see above, the promo showcases all of the show's biggest characters, and The Venture Bros. thrives under the attention. HBO Max will be bringing all seven seasons to its service, and fans expect the show's specials to join in. And in the future, these episodes will be capped with a direct-to-video movie that will bring The Venture Bros. to a close.

For those who aren't familiar with the Adult Swim hit, The Venture Bros was created in August 2004 by Jackson Publick. The show has become one of the longest-running at Adult Swim, and its final episode went live back in October 2018. However, it took two years to officially cancel the series, and fans were dismayed by the reveal. A social media campaign was mounted for closure, and Adult Swim confirmed it will revive The Venture Bros for a special film finale.

Want to know more about the series? You can find the official synopsis for The Venture Bros. here: "The Venture Brothers are two all-American teens who spend most their time hopping from one adventure to the next. Along with their caustic and self-centered father, Dr. Venture, the brothers have the uber-spy Brock Samson to protect them. Beset on all sides, the Venture Brothers do all they can just to make it out alive."

