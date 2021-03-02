The Way of the Househusband Confirms Netflix Release Date with First Trailer

The Way of the Househusband has confirmed its Netflix release date with its very first trailer! Kousuke Oono's original manga series has been one of the rising stars of the manga scene in the recent years, and Netflix surprised fans when it announced that it would be helping to produce and release an official anime adaptation of the fan favorite manga. There were not any major updates for the new adaptation since it was first announced to be in the works last Fall, but now it's shared a major look at what's to come as The Way of the Househusband gears up for its premiere this April.

Premiering on Netflix on April 8th worldwide, The Way of the Househusband has dropped its very first trailer. Directed by Chiaki Kon for J.C. Staff, you can get a taste of what this new series will be looking like in motion with the debut trailer in the video above. It's one of the most anticipated releases of the year coming from Netflix (in a huge year of anime releases for the platform), so we'll see how it shakes out soon enough!

Kenjiro Tsuda, who had previously brought the main character to life through a series of live-action shorts, will be providing the voice for Tatsu, the titular househusband. Confirmed to fill out the rest of the main trio are Shizuka Itou as Miku, Tatsu's wife and Kazuyuki Okitsu as Masa, Tatsu's former lackey. If you wanted to check out the original series for yourself, Viz Media has licensed the manga for an official English release.

They describes The Way of The Househusband as such, "It’s a day in the life of your average househusband—if your average househusband is the legendary yakuza 'the Immortal Dragon'! A former yakuza legend leaves it all behind to become your everyday househusband. But it’s not easy to walk away from the gangster life, and what should be mundane household tasks are anything but! He was the fiercest member of the yakuza, a man who left countless underworld legends in his wake. They called him 'the Immortal Dragon.' But one day he walked away from it all to travel another path—the path of the househusband! The curtain rises on this cozy yakuza comedy!"

