The Way of the Househusband Expands its Anime Cast

✖

The Way of the Househusband has expanded its cast for its upcoming anime debut! Announced to be in the works last year, this Netflix Original anime will be adapting Kousuke Oono's original manga series. The manga has been picking up steam in Japan and worldwide markets in the last year, so this debut is likely going to be quite the big one when the anime makes its premiere later this month. Directed by Chiaki Kon for J.C. Staff, The Way of the Househusband hasn't shown much of the upcoming anime outside of a trailer hyping the release.

With The Way of the Househusband's anime releasing on Netflix on April 8th, Netflix has revealed a few new preview stills for the upcoming series alongside new members of the cast. They'll be joining the previously announced Kenjiro Tsuda as Tatsu, Shizuka Itou as Miku, and Kazuyuki Okitsu as Masa. Check out the preview stills below:

Joining the cast of the new anime series are Yoshimasa Hosoya as Torajirou, Atsuko Tanaka as Hibari Torri, MAO as Gin, Jun Fukushima as Young Yakuza Lieutenant, Kimiko Saito as Town Chairperson, Masashi Nogawa and Junichi Yanagita as Police Officers, and Hochu Otsuka as Old Man Yakuza Boss. Netflix officially describes The Way of the Househusband as such:

"Feared among the yakuza as “The Immortal Dragon", Tatsu is a legend of the underworld with an impressive number of defeated rival gangs under his belt. However, hoping to wash his hands of his past, Tatsu gets married and devotes himself fully to the way of the househusband by diligently undertaking the cooking, cleaning, washing and grocery shopping each day. On the other hand, there's one person who's not happy about Tatsu's new domestic life — his tough, former yakuza underling, Masa. As Tatsu tries his best to pursue the way of the househusband, one assassin after another tries their hand at taking him out!"

Will you be tuning into The Way of the Househusband when it hits Netflix in a few days? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!