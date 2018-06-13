‘Thor: Ragnarok’s Japanese Dub Redefines Plus Ultra

A lot comes to mind when you think of Thor. A handful of Norse myths should pop into your head, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe shouldn’t be far behind. After all, films like Thor: Ragnarok have rejuvenated the once-dour hero. And, thanks to the Internet, fans can see how Japan has welcomed the hero’s recent homecoming.

So, if you haven’t gotten to check out the Japanese dub of Thor: Ragnarok, it’s time you corrected that. You will not regret it.

While most fans will hear Chris Hemsworth’s voice when Thor is mentioned, Japanese fans have their own star to look up to. Abroad, the dub for Thor is done by none other than Kenta Miyake, the voice actor responsible for All Might. With My Hero Academia more popular than ever before, hearing All Might come out of Thor’s mouth has the anime fandom in stitches, and Miyake nails his comedic performance.

Thor Ragnarok with Japanese dubbing and everything you need to see today….. pic.twitter.com/7rbimfrLaW — Best Of Tom (@hiddlesbb) June 6, 2018

As you can see above, fans have put together highlight reels of the dub’s best moments. Miyake has a voice meant for heroics, and anime fans will have a hard time separating the boisterous voice from All Might. Oh, and Miyaki isn’t the only anime talent lending a hand to this dub — far from it, really.

If you Loki sounds familiar to you, that is because he is voiced by Daisuke Hirkawa in Japan. The actor has got fans rolling over his “surprise” line in the above compilation, but anime fans will hear Rei from Free! Iwatobi Swim Club during the scene. Or, if you are a fan of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Kakyoin will be more up your alley. It’s up to you and your anime preferences.

Are you a fan of this hilarious, anime-friendly dub? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!