Tiger & Bunny Season 2 Releases Part 2 Poster

Tiger & Bunny is gearing itself up to come back to Netflix this Fall with the second part of the second season, and to celebrate has released a new poster leading into the imminent premiere! Tiger & Bunny's first TV anime and follow up feature film releases had wrapped up their runs over a decade ago, but the classic superhero franchise surprisingly came back with a second season earlier this year. After Netflix launched the first half of this new season during the Spring, fans have been anxious to see the series return for new episodes this October as part of the new wave of Fall 2022 anime.

Following the confirmation that Tiger & Bunny Season 2 Part 2 would be hitting Netflix on October 7th this year, and while there's still so much mystery as to what to expect from the back half of the new season, it's still quite exciting. Now we have gotten another look at what to expect from the new episodes as Netflix has dropped a cool new poster for Tiger & Bunny Season 2 Part 2 with the official Twitter account. You can check it out below to get ready for the new episodes this October:

Tiger & Bunny 2 includes the returning cast of Hiroaki Hirata as Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, Masakazu Morita as Barnaby Brooks Jr., Minako Kotobuki as Karina Lyle, Taiten Kusunoki as Antonio Lopez, Mariya Ise as Huang Pao-Lin, Kenjiro Tsuda as Nathan Seymour, Go Inoue as Keith Goodman, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Ivan Karelin. New additions to the cast for the second season include Nobunaga Shimazaki as Thomas Taurus, Shoya Chiba as Subaru Sengoku, and Tomori Kusunoki as Lara Tsaikoskaya. You can also find the first season of the series with Netflix, and they tease Tiger & Bunny as such:

"The city of Stern Bild is protected by corporate superheroes known as NEXT, who fight crime while promoting their sponsors on the popular show 'HERO TV.' Veteran hero Wild Tiger relies on his years of experience and instincts to fight crime, but his tendency to destroy public property for the sake of protecting the lives of the innocent has earned him the nickname 'Crusher for Justice.' Now, under orders from his new employer, Wild Tiger finds himself forced to team up with Barnaby Brooks Jr., a rookie with an attitude. Two polar opposites work to fight evil in this thrilling buddy-hero action series!"

