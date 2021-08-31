To Your Eternity Releases Season 2 Poster, Premiere Date

✖

To Your Eternity was easily one of the most heartfelt, introspective anime series to be released this year, and fans of the interesting story will be happy to hear that not only will the anime franchise be getting a second season, but has revealed its premiere window as well as a new poster for the upcoming adventures. With the first season following an extraterrestrial, ethereal being that bounces from organism to organism, the series created by Yoshitoki Oima has hit its stride with its anime adaptation and has certainly gained a following by exploring avenues that many other franchises haven't.

To Your Eternity first premiered as a manga series in 2016 thanks to Kodansha, the same publishers responsible for the likes of Attack On Titan, Cells At Work, and Tokyo Revengers to name a few. With sixteen volumes to its name so far, the series has continued to print its manga to the present, proving that there is plenty of more material for the anime series to adapt moving forward by the current studio responsible for the adaptation.

NHK Japan, the Japanese Broadcasting Company which currently airs To Your Eternity, shared the news that season two of the series will land in the fall of 2022, also sharing a new poster for the upcoming stories:

The official description for To Your Eternity by Crunchyroll, in case you're unfamiliar with the series, reads as such:

"In the beginning, an "orb" is cast unto Earth. "It" can do two things: change into the form of the thing that stimulates "it"; and come back to life after death. "It" morphs from orb to rock, then to wolf, and finally to boy, but roams about like a newborn who knows nothing. As a boy, "it" becomes Fushi. Through encounters with human kindness, Fushi not only gains survival skills but grows as a "person". But his journey is darkened by the inexplicable and destructive enemy Nokker, as well as cruel partings with the people he loves."

What did you think of the first season of To Your Eternity? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.