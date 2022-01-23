To Your Eternity Shares New Season 2 Poster

To Your Eternity has released a new poster ahead of the second season’s debut later this year! The anime adaptation taking on Yoshitoki Oima’s original manga series made its debut last year and ran for a full two cour batches of episodes before it came to an end. It had introduced fans to a unique type of main character with the ever-evolving alien being Fushi, and saw him journey throughout the years and make all kinds of important connections as he continued to fend off against a mysterious threat always looming overhead. It was such a hit with fans that a second season was quickly confirmed to be in the works.

Currently scheduled for a release later this Fall, To Your Eternity has admitted shared very little of what to expect for the second season thus far. This is unfortunately the case for the newest poster for the season shared through NHK’s official Twitter account because while it offers a colorful new portrait of Fushi, there are unfortunately no clues as to what we can hope to see in the new episodes coming later this year. You can check out the new poster for To Your Eternity Season 2 below:

What is great about the new poster release, however, is that it means that the promotional train for the second season is starting to get the ball rolling. If you wanted to check out To Your Eternity‘s first season before the new one arrives, you can now find the entire season with both Japanese and English dubbed audio now streaming with Crunchyroll They officially describe the series as such:

“In the beginning, an ‘orb’ is cast unto Earth. ‘It’ can do two things: change into the form of the thing that stimulates ‘it’; and come back to life after death. ‘It’ morphs from orb to rock, then to wolf, and finally to boy, but roams about like a newborn who knows nothing. As a boy, ‘it’ becomes Fushi.Through encounters with human kindness, Fushi not only gains survival skills, but grows as a ‘person’. But his journey is darkened by the inexplicable and destructive enemy Nokker, as well as cruel partings with the people he loves.”

What do you think? How did you like To Your Eternity's first season? Are you excited to see Season 2 when it drops later this year? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes?