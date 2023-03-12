To Your Eternity Season 3 Announced

It looks like To Your Eternity is sticking around for another season. This month, the team at Brain's Base brought To Your Eternity season 2 to a close, but there is more of Yoshitoki Oima's series to adapt. Now, we know the anime team is continuing To Your Eternity, and season 3 will be here before too long.

The news about To Your Eternity season 3 was shared over on Twitter by the Brain's Base crew if you did not catch it on your timeline. Currently, the studio has simply confirmed season 3 is happening, but that is about it for now. We have no word on when the anime comeback will be doing down, but we do know To Your Eternity takes a bit of time to produce.

After all, To Your Eternity season 2 was released in late 2022 before wrapping this month. The anime's first season ran from April to August 2021, so it took more than a year to bring season 2 to life. If this schedule tracks for season 3, To Your Eternity may return in either spring or summer next year.

If you are not caught up with To Your Eternity, you can catch up with the anime's first two seasons with ease. Crunchyroll is streaming the show in the United States, and as for the manga, Kodansha USA is handling Oima's story. Of course, the creator has a huge following as is, so many fans are already keeping track of To Your Eternity. Previously, Oima has wowed readers with their work on series like A Silent Voice and Mardock Scramble.

To Your Eternity is still ongoing following its November 2016 launch. So for those needing more details on To Your Eternity and its fantastical plot, you can read them here: "A lonely boy wandering the desolate tundra meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well... To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love."

Are you hyped about this update on To Your Eternity? Have you been keeping up with the anime since its drop? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.