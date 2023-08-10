8 Toei Animation Shows Every Anime Fan Should Watch

There are some names in anime you cannot forget. When it comes to companies, brands like Studio Ghibli and Toho stick out as major players. There are hundreds of production companies out there vying for their slice of anime, but few stake the kind of claim Toei Animation does. Over the decades, the company has released some of anime's best titles, and we're breaking down some of its best. From classic action to thrilling supernatural tales, Toei Animation has done it all. The revered production house oversees dozens of anime titles each year, and some of them have gone on to redefine the industry as a whole. So if you want to know which Toei Animation shows every fan should check out, you can read up our recommendations in the slides below: What do you think about the list of Toei Animation titles below? Which of the company's shows do you love? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

One Piece Synopsis: "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!" Where to Watch: Pluto, Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu

Sailor Moon Synopsis: "Usagi Tsukino is a cheerful schoolgirl who often finds herself in unwanted trouble. One day, she saves a talking cat named Luna who gives Usagi a brooch that transforms her into Sailor Moon, guardian of love and justice!" (Photo: Pluto TV) Where to Watch: Hulu, Netflix

Mononoke Synopsis: "In feudal Japan, evil spirits known as mononoke plague the countryside, leaving a trail of fear in their wake. One mysterious person has the power to slay the mononoke where they stand; he is known as the Medicine Seller, and he vanquishes the spirits using the power of his Exorcism Sword. In order to draw his sword he must understand the Form, Truth and Reason of the mononoke. Armed with a sharp wit, the Medicine Seller wanders from place to place, striking down the evil spirits in his wake." (Photo: Toei Animation ) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Pretty Cure Synopsis: "Nagisa Misumi is an outstanding athlete and daring girl that doesn't take time to study but has a very strong sense of justice. Honoka Yukishiro is an honor-roll student always boasting the best grades in her class. The two are 8th graders at the Verone Junior High School for girls. Nagisa and Honoka each encounter Mepple and Mipple – two mysterious creatures who came down from the sky one night. These two strange creatures grant Nagisa and Honoka the power to transform into superheroes called "Cure Black" and Cure White", and thus the two girls become guardians of planet Earth." (Photo: Toei Animation) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Gegege no Kitaro Synopsis: "Meet Kitaro. He's just like any other boy, except for a few small differences: he only has one eye, his hair is an antenna that senses paranormal activity, his geta sandals are jet-powered, and he can blend into his surroundings like a chameleon. Oh, and he's a three-hundred-and-fifty-year-old yokai (spirit monster). With all the offbeat humor of an Addams Family story, Kitaro is a lighthearted romp in which the bad guys always get what's coming to them." (Photo: Toei Animation) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Tubi

Digimon Adventure Synopsis: "A group of children are snatched from Earth and transported to a bizarre digital world populated by strange creatures. Armed with powerful Digivices and aided by friendly Digital Monsters known as Digimon, the children must confront a dark menace that threatens the Digiworld and, ultimately, Earth itself." Where to Watch: Hulu, Crunchyroll