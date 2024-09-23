Tokyo Ghoul 10th Anniversary Blu-ray Box Set Collects The Complete Series For The First Time

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tokyo Ghoul 10th Anniversary Blu-ray Box Set

The anime adaptation of the Tokyo Ghoul manga series from Sui Ishida launched in 2014, introducing Ken Kaneki and his fellow ghouls to legions of fans that remain loyal to this day. A follow up series Tokyo Ghoul: re, wrapped up in 2018. Now you can get every episode of Tokyo Ghoul, Tokyo Ghoul √A, and Tokyo Ghoul:re in a single Blu-ray collection for the first time ever. Pre-orders are available here at the Crunchyroll store and here on Amazon now with a release date set for December 31st.

"The art outside the box is newly commissioned artwork from the animation studio Pierrot that features the main character Kaneki and visual references to the fan-favorite opening song "Unravel" by TK from Ling Toshite Sigure. Special features will include select episode audio and video commentaries, the "Jack" and "Pinto" OVAs, the "Kaneki in Black and White" featurette with the English dub cast and crew that discusses questions and themes of the anime, and more." A full breakdown of the special features can be found below.

Tokyo Ghoul – 10th Anniversary Box Set Special Features

Textless Opening & Ending Songs

Episode Commentary

Kaneki in Black and White

Commercials

Promo Videos

Trailers

Tokyo Ghoul:re – Cast and Crew Answer Your Tweets

Tokyo Ghoul: Jack – OVA

Tokyo Ghoul: Pinto – OVA

Tokyo Ghoul Episode Commentary:

Episode 4 – with Austin Tindle, Brina Palencia, J. Michael Tatum, Mike McFarland

Episode 12 – with Austin Tindle, Monica Rial, Christopher R. Sabat, Mike McFarland

Tokyo Ghoul √A

Episode 1 – with Brandon Potter, Mike McFarland, Todd Haberkorn

Episode 7 – Video Commentary – with Mike McFarland, Maxy Whitehead, Lindsey Sydel, Brandon Potter

Episode 21 – with Austin Tindle, Mike McFarland, Brina Palencia, Cliff Chapin

Tokyo Ghoul:re

Episode 1 Commentary – with Mike McFarland, Austin Tindle, Adam Gibbs, Mikaela Krantz

Episode 21 Commentary – with Mikaela Krantz, Caitlin Glass, Philip Weber

Episode 24 Commentary – with Mike McFarland, Austin Tindle, Dave Trosko

Will Tokyo Ghoul Return To Anime?

Despite Tokyo Ghoul fans spending years attempting to will Ken Kaneki's animated return into existence, there has been nothing confirmed regarding Sui Ishida's series receiving a new anime adaptation. For those who might not be familiar, Ken's story has only been animated by Studio Pierrot, the production house responsible for anime such as Naruto, Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Black Clover to name a few. Pierrot may have been able to take on additional anime in the past but their new approach might make returning to Kaneki's world a bit more difficult.

In the past, Pierrot has confirmed that rather than overloading its staff by working on a never-ending schedule for its anime works, the production house is instead taking a more "seasonal" approach. Following the success of Demon Slayer and Ufotable's approach to the Demon Slayer Corps, Pierrot decided to follow suit, taking its time with the likes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War for example. This has made it so that franchises including Naruto and Black Clover have yet to receive return dates, let alone new projects such as a Tokyo Ghoul revival.