Fans Weigh In On ‘Tokyo Ghoul’s Final Episode

Tokyo Ghoul stands as one of anime’s most recognizable titles, and it seems things have come to an end for the franchise. After all, the holidays brought about the anime’s final episode, and the Internet has lots to say about the final bow.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the feedback is of the positive variety.

For those out of the loop, Tokyo Ghoul stepped out with its final episode just a few days back. The anime’s last season released its finale on Christmas day, giving anime fans a gift to ring in the holiday. However, as you can see below, netizens were less than thrilled with the final episode.

Taking to social media, fans were quick to react to the finale, and Tokyo Ghoul:re recieved no mercy. The anime’s rushed ending was painfully broken down by netizens all over the world, and it would be an understatement to say fans were underwhelmed by the event. Despite the anime’s panned season, fans had hoped Tokyo Ghoul would pull its act together by the time it hit its final episode, but that wish appears to have been a far-fetched one.

As it stands, there are no plans for Tokyo Ghoul to make amends for its botched finale. The anime has adapted all of Sui Ishida’s manga, and the creator has confirmed his tenure on Tokyo Ghoul is finished. While Japan is pursuing live-action projects for Tokyo Ghoul, the title has brought its anime to an end, and netizens admit they hope the series will get a faithful remake down the line if Ken Kaneki continues to grow in popularity.

So, what did you make of this final hurrah?

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

Tokyo Ghoul:re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

Free Him

What better Christmas present than the finale of Tokyo Ghoul: Re and my what a present it was.



Theres no better way to describe the finale than rushed.



But hey its finale over and know Kaneki doesnt have to suffer from the hands of Studio Perriot anymore. — Tired, Freezing, New Year, Same me and died in IW (@loneedge_know) December 25, 2018

Shot Through The Heart

Man that Tokyo Ghoul series finale had me in my feels man pic.twitter.com/PIuW3RNeml — Anime Talks (@AnimeTalks1) December 30, 2018

Rushed But Loved

Thanks For The Memories

Just watched the series finale. I can’t believe it’s over. This anime will always have a special place in my heart and I’ll never forget it. Thanks for the memories Ishida. #TokyoGhoul #TokyoGhoulSeriesFinale #TokyoGhoulFinale pic.twitter.com/QL6I9ZMerD — Flynn Lewis (@FlynnLewis6) December 28, 2018

The Actual Worst?

All Things Come To An End

Such a bitter sweet ending to one of my favorite shows! Sad to see it end but im happy to see it end in a happy way! Amazing show! #TokyoGhoul #kaneki #touka #finale pic.twitter.com/ipEfQycYkL — Brad (@BradElmore49) December 25, 2018

Try The Manga

A Brief Critique

So merry christmas and all that but like… finale of Tokyo Ghoul anime today was fantastic. This season was rushed overall but it did bring it all home with the ending. Im content with it. Wish they didn’t rush the rest of the season and instead split it into two seasons. pic.twitter.com/HJ8cDDulHj — Serengeti キルチュ (@RobertKirchner) December 25, 2018

Uh… Help?

Reboot Dreams

