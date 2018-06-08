Wait, Is ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ About To End?

Tokyo Ghoul is deep into its third season, but it seems as if its manga is coming to a peak. Right now, Sui Ishida is hard at work with the series’ latest manga, but a teaser has fans convinced it is about to end.

This week, Tokyo Ghoul:re went live with a brand-new chapter, and the update was paired with a special announcement. Not only did the release confirm a big announcement is coming for Tokyo Ghoul next week, but the manga’s new chapter will house the series’ “climax.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Are you nervous? Well, you aren’t the only one.

Tokyo Ghoul:re is said to reach its “climax” in Chapter 176. https://t.co/jatgDWdUIb — The Great Wheel (@TG_Hub) June 4, 2018

Over on social media, fans have gathered together to speculate whether the end of Tokyo Ghoul as a whole is nigh. In the past, Ishida has alluded to his desire to keep Tokyo Ghoul contained, and his latest manga is much longer than expected. After all, the first installment of Tokyo Ghoul ended at chapter 143; Tokyo Ghoul:re is nearing 180 chapters as is.

With the manga’s length in mind, fans feel confident Tokyo Ghoul:re will come to an end by the winter. However, there is less certainty when it comes to the franchise’s fate overall. Tokyo Ghoul:re is currently dipping into a massive arc involving the CCG, Ghouls, Clowns, and Furuta’s Dragon. Readers have said it’s hard to imagine where Tokyo Ghoul could go from here, but that isn’t stopping fans from crossing their fingers for a sequel.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Do you think it’s time for Tokyo Ghoul to come to a close? Where would the series even go next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!