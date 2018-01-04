‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Creator Shares Dark Character Sketch

If anyone ever told you Tokyo Ghoul was lighthearted, then they were definitely lying. Sui Ishida created a truly unsettling series when he thought up the story, and the artist proved he’s got what it takes to go dark.

After all, Ishida did share a (somewhat) disturbing sketch of Ken Kaneki over on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just before the holidays, the creator of Tokyo Ghoul reached out to fans with a beautiful thanks. The artist posted a new drawing he had done of Ken to thank fans for celebrating the character’s recent birthday.

“I wouldn’t call this a happy illustration but thank you for celebrating,” Ishida wrote. “Now then, back to work.”

As you can see above, the sketch shows Ken standing before an ominous red background. The haunting image angles the character so that he is side-eyeing fans, giving everyone a good look at his ghoulishly red eye. Complete with white hair, Ken looks ready to hunt with his strange armor and his down-turned lips.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret.

After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

What do you think of this creepy Tokyo Ghoul artwork? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!