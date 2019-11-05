Tokyo Ghoul Video Game Releases New Action Packed Trailer

With the latest video game entry for the popular Tokyo Ghoul series, an anime/manga franchise that follows the world of Ken Kaneki as he travels among a secret society of monsters that feed on human flesh, right around the corner, a new trailer promises to give fans even more hard hitting action. Tokyo Ghoul: re Call To Exist will be the first game of the franchise to arrive directly to the west, proving that the popular franchise is slowly but surely spreading its tentacles across the world.

Bandai Namco has become a juggernaut in the field of anime video games, having created installments for some of the biggest anime franchises around including, but not limited to, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Jump Force, My Hero Academia, Sword Art Online, and many, many more.

Bandai Namco released the following description of the upcoming game that is only days away from releasing here in North America:

“Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist’s full cast of powerful heroes includes other series stalwarts such as the renowned Gourmet ghoul, Shu Tsukiyama; the Serpent ghoul, Nishiki Nishio; the Manager of the :re coffee shop and wife to Kaneki, Touka Kirishima; the powerful executive, Naki; the Black Rabbit of Goat organization, Ayato Kirishima; and former ghoul investigator, Seidou Takizawa, otherwise known as Owl,”

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist is scheduled to be released on November 15th for the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms, and you’re able to pre-order the game ahead of that date by heading to Bandai Namco’s site.