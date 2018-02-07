‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Manga Enters Its Final Arc

If you are enjoying Tokyo Ghoul:re right now, savor it while you can. New reports from Japan seem to confirm the manga has finally entered its last arc.

This week, the fourteenth volume of Tokyo Ghoul:re went up for sale in Japan. The collection came with a wrap-around jacket that advertised it as being part of the manga’s last arc. To be specific, the band said the volume would “plunge into the final arc” of the series (via ANN). So, the series’ end sounds pretty definite and all.

Not long ago, the manga’s creator got fans worried that the series would end out of nowhere. Sui Ishida went to Twitter to post a cryptic message, writing “That’s it” with no context. Fans were quick to speculate about whether the note signaled the artist’s plans to end Tokyo Ghoul:re, and it looks like they may have been right.

Of course, there is still more Tokyo Ghoul left to come even if the manga ends for good. Pierrot is working on the third season of Tokyo Ghoul’s anime as it is set to debut this April. The new season will adapt the Tokyo Ghoul:re manga after its last season told an original story created by Ishida.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The series recently premiered its first trailer teasing its April 2018 premiere.

The series first began in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump and ran from 2011 to 2014, and has been collected into 14 volumes. The series was adapted into two anime series. Its first season from Studio Pierrot ran for 12 episodes from July to September 2014, and the sequel, Tokyo Ghoul Root A, followed an original story and also ran for 12 episodes from January to March 2015. The manga was licensed for an English language release from Viz Media, and the anime was licensed by Funimation. The sequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul:re, began in 2014 and is set two years after the events of the original manga.

