New Tokyo Ghoul S Clip Sees Touka Teach Kaneki a Painful Lesson (Exclusive)

Tokyo Ghoul stands as one of this decade’s most influential manga series, and it still has plenty of life left to explore. The title may have wrapped its manga and anime, but Ken Kaneki lives on through live-action. To date, Japan has released two successful adaptations of Tokyo Ghoul on the big screen, and the second is preparing to hit up U.S. theaters. Now, ComicBook.com is here to share an exclusive clip of the sequel Tokyo Ghoul S, and it makes one thing very clear…

Touka Kirishima suffers no fools, and she is willing to teach that lesson to Kaneki in the most painful way possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the special Tokyo Ghoul S clip sees Ken and Touka fight it out during a spar. The heroine is confident as usual during the training battle, but Ken wavers when she whips out her kagune. After all, the hero refuses to use his power following the events of the first film. Touka is trying to reeducate the scared hero, and she doesn’t handle Ken gently in doing so.

Approaching Ken with her kagune out, Touka reminds the hero he’s no longer a human. The protagonist is a half-ghoul, and he must eat humans in order to survive. It is impossible to ignore his status as a half-ghoul given his demonic eye and healing factor. When it comes down to it, Ken must find a way to balance his life as a human and as a ghoul. And if that is not possible, then Ken will be forced to choose which life suits him best.

For fans wanting to check out this film, Tokyo Ghoul S will hit theaters September 16, 18, and 20. Select theaters around the U.S. will screen the film thanks to Funimation, and the licensor currently has the first live-action film available on home video.

Are you excited to check out this movie when it hits U.S. theaters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.