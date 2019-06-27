Tokyo Ghoul S, Kingdom Making U.S. Premiere At Anime Expo

With the popular convention, Anime Expo, right around the corner, exclusive announcements are dropping hot and heavy. With news of exclusive merchandise, guests of honor, and anime premieres, it can be a little tough to keep everything straight. Well add another notch to their belt of news bites, as Anime Expo has released the news that Funimation will be bringing the live action anime adaptations for both Tokyo Ghoul and Kingdom.

Online news source Anime News Network dropped the news that the ghoulish sequel, along with the first adaptation for the popular anime/manga military series, will premiere at Anime Expo:

#News Funimation Screens Live-Action Tokyo Ghoul S, Kingdom Film at Anime Expo • Screenings will be U․S. premieres for both films https://t.co/OICcZ8aGSD — Anime News Network (@Anime) June 26, 2019

Tokyo Ghoul’s first live action adaptation actually premiered at Anime Expo two years ago, and will be releasing into Japanese theaters officially on July 19th. While Kingdom has already dropped into the theaters of Japan in April of this year, the popular live action adaptation has yet to be released onto North American screens so this will give Anime Expo attendees a sneak peek of what’s to come.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

Not familiar with Kingdom? Here’s the breakdown for you: The series was created by Yasuhira Hara and is still on-going. The story is set in China during the Warring States period and follows two orphans named Ri Shin and Hyou. When the latter dies, Shin finds himself involved in a conspiracy which allows him to join the army. Shin dreams of becoming the world’s greatest general, and the hero tries to do so by helping Ei Sei of Quin unify China before its internal conflicts split it apart. Hara’s series first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2006. The series was adapted into an anime series that ran for two seasons from 2013 to 2014, and has been adapted for an English language release by Funimation.