‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Season 3 Reveals Blu-ray, DVD Details

Tokyo Ghoul‘s third season, Tokyo Ghoul:re, has officially premiered, and fans are all in on it so far. But while the series is still streaming, it may be difficult for fans to own so the wait for an anime’s home video release can often feel like a long one.

Luckily for fans in Japan, the Blu-ray and DVD release for the series is scheduled to begin in June, with the first volume of the series hitting store shelves.

The first volume of the series will be available for purchase on Blu-ray and DVD on June 27 in Japan. The Blu-ray will run 6,800 yen, and 5,800 for the DVD version. The first volume will feature the first two episodes of the series, and as a special bonus the home video release will include “special picture labels, a booklet which includes hand-written messages by the cast members, a digest video of the AnimeJapan 2018 event stage, a picture gallery, and the trailers…[and] the DVD will come in a special case designed by character designer Atsuko Nakajima” as reported by Manga.Tokyo.

Fans who purchase the first volume in Japan will be able to enter into a lottery for a special event in September with voice actors Hanae Natsuki, Kaito Ishikawa, Yuma Uchida, Natsumi Fujiwara, and Ayane Sakura in attendance.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

Directed by Odahiro Watanabe with characters designed by Atsuko Nakajima, the series features the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi, Mamoru Miyano as Shuu Tsukiyama, Yu Kobayashi as Kanae von Rosewald, Daisuke Namikawa as Arima Kishou, and Asami Seto as Akira Mado.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

