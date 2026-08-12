Vermeil in Gold Ends Following Artist’s Death

In the manga world, various stories have recently come to a close, whether it be becase the creators decided to end their stories and/or because the public rejected the printed stories. In a tragic update, one major manga artist has passed away, and the publishers of the series have confirmed that this summer will see the final chapter of the series. Vermeil in Gold might not be the biggest manga series on the block that explores a magical academy, but its loss from the manga world is a sad one, especially with the first season ending on a cliffhanger.

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Vermeil in Gold: The Failing Student and The Strongest Scourge Plunge Into The World of Magic announced that artist Yoko Umezu had passed away last month from a stroke. Dying at the age of thirty-three, Monthly Shonen Gangan confirmed that a private funeral was held last month with only close relatives attending. The publication also stated that the last issue of the manga series, released on June 12th, will be the final installment for Vermeil in Gold, as writer Kota Amana and the publishers themselves don’t want to continue without Umezu drawing the series. You can check out the full statement from Gangan below as the manga world mourns the loss of a major rising star.

Vermeil in Gold is Worth Your Time, Even At The End

Staple Entertainment

Even though Vermeil in Gold has ended, there is still a solid enough story to check out in either the manga or its anime adaptation. The manga first began in 2018, introducing readers to Alto Goldfield as he attempts to navigate his way through the supernatural school known as Ortigia Magic Academy. While discovering an ancient magical tomb, Goldfield inadvertently summons a demon who absorbs supernatural energy via touch. Striking a partnership with Vermeil to aid him in his current trials and tribulations at the magical academy, the pair get into some hilarious adventures.

Following the success of the manga, the franchise would welcome an anime adaptation from Staple Entertainment in 2022. The first season would end that same year, releasing twelve episodes to follow Alto, Vermeil, and the other magical denizens of Vermeil in Gold. Ever since it ended years ago, Staple has never confirmed that a second season would ever arrive, despite the fact that there was plenty of material from the source to bring to the small screen. The original manga didn’t present a conclusion that wrapped everything in a bow, but it makes sense that creator Kota Amana would not wish to continue without their partner Yoko Umezu drawing their characters. Hopefully, Amana might take the opportunity in the future to share ideas for the finale.

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Yoko Umezu during this difficult time.