Crunchyroll’s Biggest Mystery Series Reveals Final Trailer Ahead of Anticipated Return

As the exciting Summer 2026 anime season continues, Crunchyroll is all set to bring back the most beloved mystery series on the platform. Aside from Japanese animation series and films, Crunchyroll is also home to several acclaimed Donghua, a term for Chinese animation, which has been on the rise for the past few years. One of the most notable donghua on the platform is Link Click, which debuted in 2021. Based on an original story, Link Click centers around heartbreaking mysteries, and it gathered a wide fanbase across the globe. The story’s supernatural themes and the layers of mysteries keep intriguing fans with every new season. The story has turned darker from the second season, and it keeps bringing more troubles for the main characters.

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Three years after Season 2’s ending, the anime is all set to return with Season 3 Part One on August 14th, 2026. While fans awaited the story’s continuation, a six-episode-long series for the Bridon Arc was also released in December 2024 as a prequel to the original story. The series was initially slated for October this year, but the release date was moved up. As the premiere is closer than ever, the series shares the final trailer, revealing everything fans can expect from the next installment. Before the final trailer dropped, the series also shared the opening and ending themes on the official YouTube channel of Bilibili to hype fans for the anticipated return.

What to Expect From Link Click Season 3?

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Link Click is a surprisingly tragic story with high stakes and intense action amid emotional turmoil and grief. In the second season, Xiaoshi and Guang got entangled with Li Tianchen, which was resolved during the finale. Time Photo Studio maintains its fragile peace, while fully being aware that things will soon take a turn for the worse. Their worst fears come true when Xia Fei disappears, forcing Xiaoshi and Guang to get mixed up in a series of dangerous events.

The duo also uncovers the secrets of the Bahati fire case that’s surprisingly connected to Xiaoshi’s father. The series will premiere on Crunchyroll, where you can also catch up with the previous seasons. The third season is confirmed to be released in two cours with a total of 24 episodes. So far, only the release date of the first part has been revealed, and we might expect an update on Part 2 after 12 episodes have been released.

Link Click Season 3 Will Be The Most Shocking So Far

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The trailer is more than enough to convince fans that the upcoming season will be more gruesome than ever. The series doesn’t shy away from taking fans on an emotional rollercoaster with the dark themes and heart-wrenching tragedies. The trailer highlights the true extent of the horrors that Xiaoshi and Guang will keep facing from here on out. Needless to say, the situation appears to be far worse than anything the duo has ever faced so far.

While Guang is set on hiding a major truth from Xiaoshi in order to protect him, the latter is slowly breaking apart due to the continuous tragedies and mysterious events. Additionally, we can also expect more plot twists in the upcoming season that are going to completely turn the lives of everyone in Time Studio upside down.