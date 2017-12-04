‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Creator Shares Haunting Uta Artwork

Tokyo Ghoul fans may be busy with its manga right now, but they won’t be forgetting Uta any time soon. The ghoul may be a private one, but Sui Ishida knows just how to bring his creation to the forefront.

It’s simple; All you have to do is share some hauntingly dark artwork of the guy.

Over on Twitter, Ishida took to social media to share some artwork he did of Uta with fans. The image, which can be seen below, is one shrouded in darkness. Aside from a few high points of color, the Uta sketch is done in shades of grey, and it sees the ghoul looking morose without a mask on. With his hand raised, Uta can be seen brushing back his longer hair as he keeps his stare downcast.

Fans are already clamoring over the unexpected sketch, but anyone unfamiliar with Uta may need a bit of catching up. The character is one of the more iconic members of Tokyo Ghoul, the gritty supernatural series which Ishida created. Uta is one of the first major ghouls whom Ken Kaneki meets after being turned, and the man’s love of art makes this sketch a particularly special one.

In the manga, Uta owns a small store known as HySy ArtMask Studio. The ghoul sells masks for those like him there, and Uta’s body modifications make him a piece of artwork on his own. When fans meet the artist, Uta seems refined and respectful, but they do learn he has a darker past. In his youth, Uta was a sadistic ghoul who championed hedonism, and his involvement with the Clown Gang only solidified his suspicious motives.

If you are unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, you have quite a bit to learn. The series debuted in September 2011 thanks to mangaka Sui Ishida. Weekly Young Jump first published the manga before it was adapted into an anime series by Pierrot. The anime premiered in July 2014 before a second season ran in January 2015. A third season has yet to be announced by any party.

Tokyo Ghoul is set in an alternate reality where creatures known as ghouls exist. The horrifying monsters survive by consuming human flesh and live amongst humans in secret. The story follows a boy named Ken Kaneki after a date-gone-wrong leaves him a half-ghoul. Struggling to adapt to his new life, Ken tries his best to fit into ghoul society, keep his monstrous status hidden from humans, and reign in the insatiable hunger he has for flesh.

