Tokyo Ghoul, Tokyo Ghoul:re Heading To Viz Media’s Shonen Jump Digital Vault

Tokyo Ghoul is one of those series fans cannot seem to put down. Despite having ended last year, Sui Ishida’s horror manga remains a favorite with fans, but it is harder to read in the U.S. than you may think. But that will not be the case forever!

After all, Viz Media has pulled some strings with your favorite ghouls, and that means they will be coming to an online catalog near you soon.

Recently, Viz Media appeared at Anime Expo 2019, and it was there the company made a massive announcement for Tokyo Ghoul readers. At last, the site will be bringing the manga to its digital vault, and it will come onto the Shonen Jump site in style.

“Tokyo Ghoul AND Tokyo Ghoul: re will be added to the Shonen Jump Digital Vault,” Viz Media confirmed.

So far, there is no date for when Tokyo Ghoul’s manga series will go live, but fans are excited to see the move. Originally, the manga was published in Weekly Young Jump which is operated by Shueisha. For fans, Viz Media’s choice to put Tokyo Ghoul in its digital vault was an easy no-brainer, but they are happy to get confirmation on the hunch.

If you want to access the full backlog of Shonen Jump digital vault series with Viz Media, you will need to sign up for an account. More than 10,000 manga chapters are up to read online for just $1.99 a month following a 7-day free trail. You can learn more about the amazing offer through Viz Media here.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.