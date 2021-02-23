Tokyo Mew Mew New Releases Latest Poster

✖

Tokyo Mew Mew New has released a new poster! Dedicated anime fans might have noticed how some major anime and manga franchises have returned with brand new series in recent years, and one recent announcement took fans by surprise as it was confirmed that Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi's Tokyo Mew Mew manga would be making its return with a brand new anime adaptation. Although the series managed to get its anime debut with a 52 episode run back in 2002, the anime will be coming back with a refreshing new take 20 years later.

Dubbed Tokyo Mew Mew New, this new anime series has been slated for a premiere in 2022. Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the original manga series, and the 65th Anniversary of Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine, the new anime series will feature updated looks for each of the series' classic heroines. You can get an idea of these makeovers with the first poster for the series (featuring Ichigo) that you can check out below:

Tokyo Mew Mew New's new cast will include the likes of Yuki Tenma as Ichigo, Mirai Hinata as Mint Aizawa, Ryoko Juni as Lettuce Midorikawa, Rian Toda as Pudding Fong, and Momoka Ishii as Zakuro Fujiwara. The staff behind the new series has been set as well with Takahiro Natori directing for Yumeta Company and Graphinica. Yuka Yamada (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid) will be handling the scripts for the series, Satoshi Ishino will serve as character designer, and Toshiki Kameyama serves as sound director.

What do you think of this first real look at the new Tokyo Mew Mew anime? Did you check out the first anime take of the series from over 20 years ago? What are you hoping to see with this new anime adaptation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!