Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Opening Released

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 has been running for a few weeks as part of the ongoing Fall 2023 anime schedule, and the series has finally released the opening theme sequence for the Tenjiku Arc! Tokyo Revengers returned for a brand new arc this Fall as Takemichi Hanegaki learned after Season 2 that there was a brand new power group that popped up that would lead Mikey down a darker path in the future once more. This leads to a huge new fight much like the previous seasons, and the first few episodes of the season have been setting the stage for what’s to come.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 has been tackling the Tenjiku Arc from Ken Wakui’s original manga series, and while it had previously released the ending theme, it wasn’t until Episode 4 of its run that it finally debuted its new opening theme. Titled “White Noise” as performed by Official HIGE DANdism (who return from the Christmas Showdown Arc seen in Season 2), you can check out the creditless version of Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc‘s opening theme sequence below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers Season 3

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc will run for 13 episodes this season, and you can find these new episodes exclusively streaming with Hulu (but will have to search under its Season 2 listing with Episode 14). You can currently catch up with the episodes for Season 2 so far with Hulu, and the first season now streaming with Crunchyroll. With new additions such as Kengo Kawanishi as Soya Kawata, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Haruchiyo Sanzu, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Izana Kurokawa, Tetsu Inada as Kanji Mochizuki, Seiichiro Yamashita as Kakucho, and more, Hulu teases Tokyo Revengers as such:

“Takemichi Hanagaki is pushed onto the tracks as he attempts to board a train. When he wakes up, he realizes that somehow he had gone back in time 12 years and is a middle school student. Using this new-found time, Takemichi vows to save his girlfriend from being murdered by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang and thereby changing the destinies of those around him. Takemichi fights against Black Dragon, the gang group which has turned Tokyo Manji Gang evil.”

How do you like the new opening theme for Tokyo Revengers Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!