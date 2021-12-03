Tokyo Revengers Sales Surge Major Manga Reprint

Tokyo Revengers has become a major entry in the genre of anime when it arrived on the small screen earlier this year and with the introduction of its first season, the television show has helped the manga that was used as source material to rise to new heights of popularity. With the series also receiving a live-action adaptation via the feature-length film released in Japan earlier this year, it seems that the manga created by Ken Wakui will be reprinting all the volumes in the time travel series that has gained quite the cult following.

With the first season becoming one of the biggest anime series of the year, fans have been waiting to hear whether or not the show will be coming back for a second. While there have been rumors that a second season of the series is already being worked on by the animation studio responsible for its first, it’s a long way from a confirmation. With the recent live-action movie becoming the highest-grossing live-action film in Japan, the future looks bright for the story of Takemichi Hanagaki as he continues to try to save the life of his ex-girlfriend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Manga Mogura confirmed that all the volumes of Tokyo Revengers’ manga are currently being reprinted, giving fans of the time travel series the opportunity to dive in once again.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Tokyo Revengers, the official description for the time-traveling crime series reads as such:

“Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he’s a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto’s most sinister delinquent gang!!”

Are you continuing to follow the manga for Tokyo Revengers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Revengers.