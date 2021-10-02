Tokyo Revengers Film Becomes Highest Grossing Live Action Movie In Japan For 2021

The first season of Tokyo Revengers’ anime brought the story of Takemichi Hanagaki to a close for now, with no word yet having been released as to whether or not the popular show will be brought back for a season two, but it seems that the live-action adaptation of the franchise might be more popular than its television series counterpart. Releasing in Japan earlier this summer on July 9th, the movie has yet to reveal if it will be making its way to the West, though we’d be willing to bet that this time-traveing crime story will hit North America.

Tokyo Revengers has made close to $40 million USD in the East, surpassing another major anime-adaptation that previously held the top spot in Rurouni Kenshin: The Finale, which began bringing the journey of the Battosai to a close. Unsurprisingly, anime movies were taking top billing for this year when it comes to the highest grossing movies of 2021, with the likes of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon A Time, Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet, and Belle currently sitting above Tokyo Revengers at present. With the time travel film having already been in theaters for months, it will be interesting to see if it can climb any higher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anime being brought into the world of live-action is nothing new, with Netflix set to release their television take on the world of Cowboy Bebop this November while also planning for new takes on One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho. On top of fans waiting to see the Tokyo Revengers film, Japan also has yet to reveal if The Promised Neverland film will be brought to North America as well.

While plans for season two have yet to be revealed for Tokyo Revengers, the franchise is hinting at a big announcement that will land later this month. Regardless of whether this will be the return of the television series and/or an announcement of a sequel movie to the profitable film, fans of Takemichi have something to look forward to.

What do you think of Tokyo Revengers taking the top spot when it comes to live-action films in Japan for 2021? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of time travel.

Via Crunchyroll