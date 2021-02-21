Tokyo Revengers Shares a New Teaser with Fans

✖

Tokyo Revengers promises to be one of the next big names in anime. Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen stand as some of the best new series in the last few years, so it is time for another to join the ranks. Tokyo Revengers promises to go live this spring, and a brand-new teaser was released to hype the much-awaited anime.

As you can see below, a new clip of Tokyo Revengers went live very recently thanks to the folks at Crunchyroll. The site was able to debut the clip in honor of its annual Anime Awards, and the promo shows why Tokyo Revengers will be a must-watch series.

✨ #AnimeAwards EXCLUSIVE ✨ Exclusive sneak peek at Tokyo Revengers, coming April 2021! pic.twitter.com/n4fOtBb5Yu — Crunchyroll @ #AnimeAwards! (@Crunchyroll) February 20, 2021

The show will be handled by LIDEN FILMS, so fans will get to enjoy a fresh take on the Kodansha series. Currently, the anime is expected to go live in a matter of weeks. Tokyo Revengers will debut this spring alongside My Hero Academia season five, Eden's Zero, and more.

For anyone unfamiliar with Tokyo Revengers, the story focuses on a boy named Takemichi Hanagaki who has found himself in a rough spot in life, and things only get worse when he learns his ex-girlfriend (and first love) has been murdered. Hinata Tachibana was the unfortunate victim of the Tokyo Manji gang, a group of thugs who have been upsetting peace in Tokyo for years.

Things take a turn for Takemichi when the boy finds himself flung 12 years into the past. The hero is pushed back into his relationship with Hinata during this time, and Hanagaki vows to save her. In order to do this, the boy infiltrates the growing Tokyo Manji gang to change the future and save Hinata from an early death.

