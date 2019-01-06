Toonami Unveils First 2019 Promo

Toonami had a busy schedule in 2018, and it seems the late-night block has zero plans to let up nowadays. The new year is here, and Toonami’s first promo of 2019 proves it has plenty to look forward to.

This weekend, Toonami returned with new content after the new year rang in. There was only one way to celebrate the event, and it was by dropping the first lineup promo of 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the inaugural reel shows off all of Toonami’s shonen stars. To start, Dragon Ball Super is continuing to kick things off for the late-night block. The program follows up with the likes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and My Hero Academia before switching over to Mob Psycho 100 and newcomer MegaloBox.

New year, new lineup, new time, same great block! Here’s the first lineup of 2019. Only #Toonami, on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/QXsxRhP0Fi — Toonami Squad (@ToonamiSquad) January 4, 2019

Finally, Toonami rounds out its early morning hours with longtime programs such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Hunter x Hunter to name a few. The block closes with Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans early Sunday, and the routine is reset to go again the next Saturday.

This promo highlights all of the changes made to Toonami in the new year, but the biggest shift by far is its timing. Just before January rolled in, the block confirmed it would be returning to its usual 11:00 PM EST premiere with Dragon Ball Super. Beforehand, Toonami played around with a 9:00 PM EST debut, but it seems Adult Swim is taking back more of that prime time real estate for 2019.

If you’re ready to get on-board with the Toonami train, you can check out its latest lineup and schedule below:

11:00 PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30 PM – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

12:00 AM – My Hero Academia

12:30 AM – Mob Psycho 100

1:00 AM – Megalobox

1:30 AM – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

2:00 AM – Black Clover

2:30 AM – Hunter x Hunter

3:00 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30 AM – Attack on Titan

4:00 AM – Pop Team Epic

4:30 AM – Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

Of course, Toonami will have more changes go live to its block as 2019 continues. Late last year, fans were promised big things when reports confirmed Crunchyroll and Toonami have teamed up for expand the cable network. The alliance’s first shift went through when Mob Psycho 100 was added to Toonami, so fans are hoping even more content is brought to the Saturday evening program this year.

So, will you be keeping up with Toonami this year? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!