‘Sword Art Online’ Hits Snag Thanks To Toonami Snafu

Toonami is an institution with the anime community, but that doesn’t mean the block is infallible. This weekend, the late-night block hit a snag with its schedule, and fans are wondering how Toonami will make it up to Sword Art Online.

Over the weekend, Toonami hit up Cartoon Network as usual following Adult Swim. The Saturday evening block is currently hosting series like Dragon Ball Super, Boruto, My Hero Academia, and more. However, it seems Sword Art Online: Alicization is the series who got hit the hardest by Toonami’s yet-known snafu.

After all, Toonami had difficulties airing the latest episode of Sword Art Online, and fans are asking whether the cable program will ever circle around to the skipped piece.

Over on Twitter, the ordeal was addressed by the SVP and creative director of Adult Swim. Jason DeMarco had the following to tell fans:

“Toonami fans, obviously, I don’t work for CN Master Control so I don’t know what happened with SAO last night, but we are looking into it. I’m not sure if we will re-air the episode or not, but I will let you know when we know more. Sorry for the inconvenience!”

According to fans, the episode of Sword Art Online glitched both in its live airing and DVR sessions. The network began airing the third season of Sword Art Online dubbed beginning in mid-February, and the series’ reinvented plot has earned rave reviews from weekly audiences until now. So, here’s to hoping Toonami will be able to catch fans up on the anime’s missing episode before the series continues with new ones.

If you have yet to catch the latest season of Sword Art Online yourself, Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu in its original Japanese language release. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

So, what do you think of this anime upset?