Toonami is Adding One Of The Biggest New Anime (And It’s Arriving Sooner Than You Think)

Toonami has been the home of so many anime series that it’s almost impossible to count. Responsible for introducing many Western fans to the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Mobile Suit Gundam, Sailor Moon, and many more, the Cartoon Network platform is still airing new anime series as a part of Adult Swim. In a shocking new reveal, Toonami has announced that one of the biggest new anime is arriving on the programming block, and you might be surprised to learn just how soon it will be making landfall. With said anime recently beginning its second season, now might be the time to catch up with Toonami.

Get ready Science SARU fans because Dandadan is coming to Toonami. Set to air on July 26th, the series focusing on the supernatural and extraterrestrial adventures of Momo and Okarun will run at 12:30 AM Eastern time, sandwiched between other shonen heavy hitters in Dragon Ball Daima and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Releasing episodes weekly, we have to imagine that this will only include season one for now, though this happened at a great time thanks to the second season releasing new episodes on Crunchyroll and Netflix. If you haven’t caught up on Dandadan, Cartoon Network might be one of your best ways to see what’s up with this anime hit.

The Anime Wars Continue

In a recent interview, Toonami co-creator Jason DeMarco discussed some of the challenges that face the programming block. Specifically, the Cartoon Network platform must now compete with streaming and, according to DeMarco, simply doesn’t have as much to offer the original creators as many of the streaming giants. As part of an interview with the podcast Toonami Faithful, the Warner Bros executive shared the following insider knowledge,

“The way the system works now is Japanese rights holders have way more rights for how their properties are marketed, what you’re allowed to do with it, what clips you’re allowed to use, what your promos look like. That all is fine when you’re Crunchyroll because you don’t have a television network, you don’t have to chop up lots of tiny clips and get approval for every single one. You don’t have to do a “next episode promo.” For something like Toonami, that’s a tv network, there are multiple promos and trailers to promote an anime. There’s a way that anime is marketed for the industry and the rights’ holders are all a part of those decisions. They want to be able to see it and that slows everything down.”

While Toonami is still going strong these days as a part of Adult Swim, this wasn’t always the case. In the past, the action-packed programming block struggled to survive and took a years-long hiatus before finding a new place for itself. Fingers crossed that the platform will introduce far more anime to fans for years to come.

