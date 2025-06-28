One of Toonami’s Classic Shows Is Finally Streaming (But With a Catch)

One of Toonami’s most memorable classic shows is finally going to be available for streaming completely for free, but it’s only going to be around for a very short time. Anime fans of a certain generation are likely going to note how Toonami was a very big impact on how and what shows we watched around that time. Toonami was not only where many fans saw anime for the first time, but it was also the platform that introduced particular shows to fans as well. Some of these were wild even for Toonami standards, and there’s no better example than for Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First making its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2001 before making the jump to anime in 2003, Yoshio Sawai’s Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is still one of the wildest comedy action series ever to air with Toonami. It had one of the best English dubs of its era because of all its wackiness too, and now fans will be able to check out the classic series completely for free as part of Toei Animation’s Summer Weekend Splash stream events this Summer.

Get up! Stand up! Get your hair brushed and ready because Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo has been added to our Summer Weekend Splash lineup! 🪮💥🎞️



Tune in LIVE every weekend morning from June 28th for our free livestream of Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo and other nostalgic shows in English on our… pic.twitter.com/e5jdPzrCbL — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) June 25, 2025

Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo Joins Summer Weekend Splash Lineup

Toei Animation is going all out for the Summer with a special new Summer Weekend Splash event that will be offering some of their classic English dubbed anime through livestreams on its official YouTube channel. Streaming on Saturdays and Sundays, this livestream previously announced it would be offering Digimon, Precure (as Pretty Cure), Magical DoReMi. These classic picks already offered some major dub releases that fans haven’t been able to easily access through streaming, and now that’s even truer with Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo joining the line up as this is going to really be the only way to revisit the dub release through streaming.

Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo ran for 76 episodes when it first premiered, and aired together with Cartoon Network as part of the Toonami block, but the franchise has been quiet ever since. It celebrated its official 20th anniversary a few years ago, but the anime itself isn’t really available for streaming anywhere in either English or its original Japanese language offering. So for fans hoping to see the classic dub after all this time, Toei Animation’s Summer Weekend Splash is really going to be the first viable option in some time. And to top it off, it’s going to be available completely for free.

Toei Animation

What Is Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo Anyway?

Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is one of the wildest series to ever come from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Although there have been plenty of gag comedies within the magazine over the decades, this series has made waves with fans in the United States that many of those other comedies did not. A lot of that was thanks to the strength of the English dub that took many of the jokes that were already present, and made them much more memorable to fans of a different culture entirely. It was just a fun dub release all around that chaos.

Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo starred the titular Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo, who was a warrior with a golden afro that was fighting against an evil empire that was set out to make everyone bald. Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo not only used the wacky things hidden within his afro, but used his nose hair to take out his opponents with ease as well. Gathering friends and surprise allies over the course of his journey, there’s really been no series like it. Now fans will have a whole new opportunity to check out these classic dubbed episodes streaming through the rest of the Summer.