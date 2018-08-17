New Toonami Line-Up Wows in First Teaser

Toonami has gotten a lot of attention from fans lately as the programming block has had one of the strongest line-ups in the block’s entire anime history. The anime offerings are getting shuffled, and the newest promo for the block absolutely stuns with just how many heavy hitters it offers.

New shows coming to the block, old favorites, and recent cult oddities are all here to show off, and this promo captures exactly why more fans are sitting in front of their televisions on Saturday nights.

Here’s the Toonami line-up beginning on August 18 at 10:00PM EST:

10:00p – My Hero Academia 10:30p – Dragon Ball Super 11:00p – Attack on Titan 11:30p – FLCL: Progressive 12:00a – Pop Team Epic 12:30a – JoJo Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable 1:00a – Hunter x Hunter 1:30a – Black Clover 2:00a – Naruto: Shippuden 2:30a – One-Punch Man 3:00a – Lupin the 3rd 3:30a – Cowboy Bebop

August 18 will bring major changes to the line-up as Attack on Titan‘s third season will premiere at 11:00PM EST and the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable premiere will follow at 12:30AM EST. This includes an earlier start for the block at 10:00PM EST rather than the previously held 10:30PM EST, with My Hero Academia now leading the charge for the anime block rather than Dragon Ball Super as seen before.

One Punch Man re-runs have also been added to the line up at 2:30AM EST, and this will be a great block to hold off fans until Boruto: Naruto Next Generations joins as well in September. Attack on Titan will be getting a special dual episode broadcast on August 25, and fans are also starting to see My Hero Academia get more love than ever after the first season has completed its run on the network.

Adult Swim and Toonami will even hold a special My Hero Academia marathon for its Labor Day Weekend celebration, and this will certainly be a great way to celebrate the even more popular second season of the series.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.